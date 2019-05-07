Delhi Confidential: Post-poll Plans

With a fortnight left for the Lok Sabha elections to get over, opposition parties have already begun consultations for the post-poll situation. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja had separate meetings with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel over the weekend. The Left was earlier very critical of Congress president Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad in Kerala. Opposition parties, one gets to hear, plan to ensure that some of their senior leaders are present in Supreme Court when it hears the VVPAT matter on Tuesday. Sources said TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is reaching Delhi on Monday night and there could more consultations among opposition parties on Tuesday. The assessment in the Opposition camp as of now is that no party will get a simple majority, even though the BJP may emerge as the single-largest party.

Silent Campaign

Besides the visible election canvassing and political advertisement blitzkrieg, a silent campaign is going on in Delhi. Activists are going door-to-door with pamphlets, urging people to vote and ensure 100-per cent voting. The pamphlets, distributed by volunteers at households mostly in the evenings, when people are back from work, stress on voting on the agenda of “Nation First”. Starting with a question — “Who would my precious vote go to?” — it lists issues such as the NRC, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat, honour for the Army, among others, for one to consider before voting. Although there could be little doubt which party is being discussed, there is no mention of any party in the pamphlets. In order to get more volunteers, contact numbers have been given in the pamphlets to join the campaign.

Support Split 2-5

Days before Delhi goes to the polls on May 12, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday decided to extend support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on two seats — New Delhi and Northwest Delhi — where its alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP, is not contesting. The party will support BSP’s candidates in Delhi’s other five seats. SP leader R S Yadav said he received directives from the party leadership only on Monday.