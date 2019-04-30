Delhi Confidential: Helmed By Mother

As Hisar gears up for a triangular contest among Brijendra Singh (BJP), Dushyant Chautala (Jannnayak Janata Party) and Bhavya Bishnoi (Congress), their legislator-mothers have also embarked on a proxy battle. Sitting MP Dushyant’s mother Naina Singh (MLA from Dabwali in Haryana), has been in a campaign mode across the state ever since the Indian National Lok Dal of the Chautala clan split last year. Brijendra’s mother Prem Lata (Uchana Kalan MLA) is leading his poll battle from the front, while Bhavya’s mother Renuka Bishnoi (Hansi MLA) had informally launched him as a candidate even before the Congress high command decided to nominate him from the seat.

Storm Over Tweets

Days after the Congress faced flak on social media for tweeting a meme in which Jawaharlal Nehru was shown peeping into a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a comment that showed him saying ‘Jaayega toh Modi hi (Modi will certainly go)’, the party’s social media head Divya Spandana on Monday tweeted a photoshopped image. The image had two photographs — one of Adolf Hitler and the other of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — and both were shown posing with a child in an almost similar manner, playfully pulling the child’s ears.

Healthier Board

The government on Monday expanded the governing board of the National Health Authority by appointing two domain experts. Dr R K Patel, honorary director of the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, and Dr Ambrish Mitha, head of the Endocrinology and Diabetes division at Medanta Hospital, Medicity, are now members of the board.