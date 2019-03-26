Delhi Confidential: Court Calls

In a busy election season, Congress’s legal eagle Abhishek Singhvi had his hands full on Monday. He was literally running from one court to another and by the end of the day appeared in five key cases. He appeared for the opposition ‘alliance’ in the Supreme Court on the VVPAT issue and managed to convince the court to speak in favour of increasing random physical verification of VVPAT slips in the Lok Sabha polls. He had to defend the Mamata Banerjee government, which has been accused of not allowing the screening of a movie. His next stop was the Delhi High Court to defend Robert Vadra, after which he appeared for Vadra again in a CBI court. He then defended P Chidambaram and his son in the Aircel-Maxis case in the Patiala House court.

Advertising

Special Tribute

In a unique tribute to the Father of the Nation, the Indian Council of Medical Research has released a special edition of the Indian Journal of Medical Research titled ‘Gandhi & Health @150’. The special edition was launched in Dharamshala by the Dalai Lama on March 20 to kick off a two-day symposium in New Delhi, organised by ICMR and National Gandhi Museum. The year 2019 is being celebrated as the 150th anniversary of the Father of the Nation. The special edition of IJMR details the medical legacy of Gandhi, his health profile and experiments on health, based on published articles and available health records.

Alive, Not Kicking

While the BJP is very active on the internet with blogs — by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and minister Arun Jaitley — and Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign on social media, its website remains a pale shadow. After being down for more than two weeks, the website has just gone live. But it is very primitive, only displaying the candidates’ list. No link is functioning. Modi and party chief Amit Shah’s photos are there along with the party flag on the homepage and the tagline ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’ takes centrestage.