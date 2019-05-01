Delhi Confidential: Wide Reach

While the BJP thinks that its former president Rajnath Singh has got a virtual walkover in the elections in Lucknow, Singh is not taking any chances. In contrast to the polarising electoral discourse, Singh has decided to reach out to influencers not only beyond the BJP’s core support base but also across the political divide. Singh has so far met prominent figures of the Muslim community in the constituency as well as SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow, which votes on May 6.

Advertising

Summer Woes

Union minister Piyush Goyal addressed a press conference on Tuesday in the BJP’s newly set-up media centre for the Lok Sabha polls in Varanasi. As he was speaking about the development work done in PM Narendra Modi’s constituency, such as underground cabling under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), power supply was suddenly cut off in the press room. Power was restored after five minutes with a generator. To questions from the media on the power issue, the minister explained that sufficient power was available in UP, but sometimes problems occur with increasing demand in summer because investment has not been done in the system of last-mile delivery.

Long Run

A lawyer who filed a petition seeking action against advocate Prashant Bhushan and some others over the sexual harassment allegations against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday had to run from court to court to mention his plea, but still could not get it listed for urgent hearing. Advocate M L Sharma first mentioned it before a bench headed by the CJI, which advised him to mention it before some other bench. He then went to court 4 headed by Justice Arun Mishra, who advised him to go to another court. He then approached court 3 headed by Justice N V Ramana, who asked him to mention it before court 2 headed by Justice S A Bobde. However, with Justice Bobde not sitting on Tuesday, the lawyer had nowhere else to go.

Taking No Chances

The government’s showpiece rail project, the Train 18 Vande Bharat Express, is running successfully. But the wait for the second Train 18 rake, which was due in April, has gotten longer. It is learnt that while the rake is ready to roll from Chennai’s ICF, top offices of Railway Board have asked the makers to ensure that all the so-called teething troubles are weeded out before the rollout, delaying the much awaited commissioning. Sections of the bureaucracy view the directive as the result of the infamous wrangling between the mechanical and engineering departments.