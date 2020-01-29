Delhi Confidential: Young At Heart

L K Advani L K Advani

BJP veteran L K Advani may have retired from electoral politics but the 92-year-old still leads an active life. Party leaders say Advani was particular that he would attend the Republic Day parade, and returning home from the parade, hoisted the Tricolour at his Prithviraj Road residence. A movie buff, he also doesn’t want to miss good films. ‘The Sky is Pink’ was the last film he went to a theatre to watch, and the former Deputy Prime Minister is apparently keen on going to a hall again to catch another one.

New Poster Man

After the change at the helm of affairs in BJP, the order of seating was changed, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president J P Nadda taking seats at the head of the table. Now, everyone is watching whether such a change would be reflected on the party’s posters. While Amit Shah’s picture was ubiquitous in party literature and on banners across the country, will they now include Nadda’s image as well? Party leaders point out that when M Venkaiah Naidu took over as BJP president, most party posters and banners had photos of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani along with Naidu.

Going DC

On a day Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale retired, the government announced that India’s envoy to Sri Lanka, Taranjit Singh, will be the next ambassador to the US. He replaces Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former Indian envoy to the US, who will take charge as the next Foreign Secretary on Wednesday.

