Delhi confidential: Seeking Audience

Keen to keep the Lakhimpur Kheri issue politically alive, the Congress is now planning to approach President Ram Nath Kovind. The party has sought an audience with the President to draw his attention to the controversy. The Congress has been demanding the sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and would ask the President to direct the government to dismiss him from the council of ministers. AICC general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal has sent a letter to the President seeking an appointment for a party delegation comprising Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Scaling Peaks

ITBP IG Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, who is currently negotiating the Ladakh standoff with the Chinese PLA at the Chishul-Moldo border in the Corps Commander level meeting, set the tone by leading a contingent to a 21,000-foot summit in the region days ahead of the talks on Sunday. Along with 20 members of ITBP’s North West Frontier, which included four women, Lhatoo scaled a 20,000-foot peak as well. The expedition on the eastern Ladakh border was held between September 28 and October 6. Following the expedition, the highest peak was named Nurbu Wangdus after an ITBP head constable from Ladakh who died in an avalanche in Uttarakhand in 2019. An IPS officer of the Manipur cadre and hailing from Darjeeling, Lhatoo comes from a family of mountaineers.

Safe Distance

WITH THE easing of Covid protocols, political parties have begun preparing for their big meetings. While the BJP has announced its National Executive meeting on November 7, the Congress Working Committee will meet on October 16. But the meetings are expected to look different in these pandemic days. The first glimpse of changes was visible when the CPI(M) politburo met on Saturday at AKG Bhavan. While the politburo members used to sit around a round table in the pre-Covid time, this time they sat face to face on separate rectangular tables. The meeting was held in the hall where normally the party’s Central Committee meetings and news conferences are held. Other parties also would have to plan bigger venues to accommodate their top leaders, keeping with the social distancing norms.