Delhi confidential: Setting Rhythm

Poet-turned-politician Kumar Vishwas has found a new admirer in the ruling BJP. On Thursday, BJP’s Uttar Pradesh President Swatantra Dev Singh showered him with praise for his “brilliant poetry recitation” at a programme organised on the eve of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Incidentally, the compliments for the former Aam Aadmi Party leader come days after the AAP announced that it will fight the upcoming UP Assembly election in 2022.

Offering Condolences

Baloch activist Karima Mehrab — popularly known as Karima Baloch — a vocal critic of Pakistan Army, was found dead this week in Toronto, Canada. New Delhi, which usually refrains from commenting on individual deaths except for world leaders, on Thursday expressed condolences to her family. While the local police in Toronto have ruled out any foul play, Baloch’s family has sought a probe into the circumstances of her death.

Star Show

The concluding session of the India International Science Festival tomorrow is set to be a star-studded event. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and eminent wildlife activist and film director Mike Pandey have been roped in by the government for the concluding session. Prominent wildlife channels participated and screened their films over the past few days in the festival.