Delhi confidential: In a spot

After Kolkata, where? After the outing in Kolkata on Saturday, Opposition parties could now hold another joint rally in Amaravati. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has already told Opposition leaders that he would like to host a mega rally there. But such an event could put Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a spot. The Congress is keen to regain lost ground in Andhra Pradesh, and Rahul has often said the Congress would grant special status to Andhra if it is voted to power. But having skipped Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Kolkata, Rahul’s presence at a joint Opposition rally in another state could send a wrong message.

Backing An Ally

When the CBI had conducted searches in different parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi earlier this month in connection with a case of illegal mining and hinted that the agency may also probe the alleged role of SP president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and her party had come out publicly in defence of the new alliance partner for Lok Sabha polls Akhilesh. She had issued a statement in support of Akhilesh. When BJP MLA from Mughalsarai Sadhana Singh recently made an objectionable remark about Mayawati, it was Akhilesh’s turn —- he rushed to condemn the remark on his Twitter handle, saying it disrespected women of the country, and targeted the BJP as well.

Between Two Courts

Caught between the orders of two high courts of Delhi and Chennai, with one allowing e-pharmacies to do business and the other debarring them, the Union Health Ministry has sought a clarification from the Law Ministry on what stand to take on the matter. Meanwhile, e-pharmacies have been allowed to function because not doing so would be contempt of court. Trouble is, allowing them to do business is contempt of court too.