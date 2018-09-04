Delhi Confidential: Fitness Track

Kiren Rijiju Kiren Rijiju

UNION MINISTER of State for Home Kiren Rijiju has often been seen promoting fitness in video clips. The fitness enthusiast recently participated in two back-to-back cyclothon events. On August 22, he was part of a cycling event for persons with disabilities in Manali; on Sunday, he was seen at an event organised by Niti Aayog to promote cycling.

Time Off

WHILE CONGRESS president Rahul Gandhi left for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra two days ago, BJP president Amit Shah spent the last three days attending the RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak at Raghavendra Math in Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh. Top functionaries from all RSS wings participated in the meeting to discuss contemporary issues and strengthen coordination with each other. Sources said Shah and party general secretary (organisation) Ramlal participated as part of the audience.

Gold Star

ASIAN GAMES gold medalist Neeraj Chopra found a fan in an Indian diplomat in Switzerland. Indian Ambassador Sibi George took time off his busy schedule last week to meet the javelin thrower in Zurich. Chopra is in Switzerland for the IAAF Diamond League finals. George, who was named the best Indian diplomat some years ago, wished him luck for the upcoming tournaments.

Away From Home

IN AN unusual situation, both President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will be out of the country for a couple of days this week. President Kovind left on Sunday on a week-long visit to Cyprus, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, from September 2 to September 9. The Vice-President will be out from September 7-10, as he is scheduled to attend the World Hindu Congress in Chicago.

