Delhi Confidential: Right Moves

UNION LAW Minister Kiren Rijiju’s dance moves during a visit to Kazalang village in Arunachal Pradesh appears to be winning him fans. On Saturday, he had words of praise coming from Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. “We all know how dynamic our Law Minister is. His high energy level is reflected in his interactions with the people. I was told that he set Twitter on fire with his high energy dance. His connect with the common people defines his commitment to society,” the CJI said. He was addressing an event in connection with the launch of the ‘Pan India Legal Awareness and Outreach Campaign’ of the National Legal Services Authority. On September 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to complement Rijiju, who posted a clip of the dance on his timeline.

Another Tussle

AMID INFIGHTING in the party’s state unit, former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma and state Congress chief Vincent H Pala met on Saturday during a meeting on the upcoming bypolls to three seats. Sangma and Pala are faces of the two Congress factions currently locked in a tussle, fanning talks of an imminent split in the state unit. Responding to a question on the possible switchover of a section of MLAs to the Trinamool Congress, Sangma recently said he is trying to iron out the “internal differences” through dialogue, as part of which he plans to meet the Congress high command in Delhi on Monday.

Wildlife Cause

TO MARK Gandhi Jayanti on behalf of Environment Ministry, and as a part of the PM’s ambitious Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday flagged off an “India for Tigers” rally, which is to touch all 51 reserves in the country. The rally was flagged off from Nawegaon-Nagzia Tiger Reserve. On Sunday, it passed over NH-44 via Pench Tiger Reserve. One of India’s first major mitigation measures, NH-44 is among the world’s longest highway passes that allows wildlife to pass undisturbed. Yadav has called the project “development without disturbing the right of way for wildlife”. The rally will end at the nine flagship tiger reserves under Project Tiger, including Ranthambore, Kanha, Sunderbans and Corbett.