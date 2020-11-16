Delhi Confidential: A Bigger Role

Tom Vadakkan

Former Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan, who joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections, is increasingly becoming the Christian face of the party, diminishing even those who were part of the Union government. Vadakkan was apparently disappointed when the BJP denied him a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election from Kerala. Although he was used by the BJP in electioneering in the northeastern states and to improve BJP leaders’ relations with bishops and Christian leaders, Vadakkan had to wait for some time to be named one of the official spokespersons of the party. Meanwhile, Vadakkan had been roped in by RSS leader Indresh Kumar for attempts to establish ties with Church leaders. On Sunday, Vadakkan, who was appointed chairman of the Christian Rashtriya Manch platform under the patronage of Kumar for the Sangh’s interactions with the Christian community, announced on the social media platforms that he has brought in a set of Christian leaders, including a bishop from Tamil Nadu, to the BJP. With Kerala elections round the corner, the BJP is expected to give more responsibilities to Vadakkan.

Word Of Praise

Australian High Commissioner Barry O’ Farrell on Sunday tweeted, “The @RSSorg has been actively supporting the community during #COVID19. I met with Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat who shared the relief measures the organisation has adopted across during these challenging times.” He also posted pictures of his meeting with Bhagwat. Earlier, German ambassador Walter J Lindner visited the RSS headquarters and met Bhagwat last year.

Diwali In Taipei

The Taiwan Foreign ministry on Saturday celebrated Diwali at the government guesthouse in Taipei. It was attended by Indian envoy Gourangalal Das and Taiwan Foreign minister Joseph Wu and was marked by song and dance performances. This is the first time such a celebration took place, and assumes significance amid tension between India and China.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.