Delhi Confidential: Emotional Farewell

Rajya Sabha members on Thursday conveyed their best wishes to former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Vayalar Ravi. Delivering his farewell speech, Ravi broke down. “Respected Chairman, I was elected to this prestigious institution in 1971, sorry, I am feeling emotional.I am very thankful to the Congress Party. and others for giving me this opportunity to serve our nation, Mother India. Thank you, sir,” he said.

Deadline Extension

Lok Sabha on Thursday extended the time for presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 till first week of monsoon session of Parliament. The Joint Committee, headed by BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi, was constituted in December 2019. It was expected to submit its report in the budget session of Parliament.

In Support

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule showed rare solidarity in Parliament on Wednesday during the discussion on the amendment of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children Act) 2015. Sule praised the minister as well as the Bill, calling it “transparent and robust” and one of the best Bills brought in to Parliament recently. Later, when Irani was questioned on the over-burdening of district magistrates, who have now been made in charge of both protection of children in the district as well as adoption procedures, Irani quoted Sule in her defence. Sule had spoken to magistrates in Maharashtra who, she said, had expressed willingness to take on the extra responsibility.