Delhi confidential: Friendly Note

THE CPI(M) may be engaged in a bitter political battle with the BJP in Kerala, but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appears to have struck a friendly chord with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the national capital. At the meeting with the PM to push for developmental projects in the state, Vijayan started his conversation with: “Now that the elections are over, let’s think about development.” To this, Modi said: “Even while doing politics, I have development in mind.” In the more than 20-minute meeting, the PM discussed the pandemic situation in various countries with Vijayan. The bonhomie was such that when the CM sought permission to felicitate him with a Kerala stole despite Covid restrictions, the PM said he had every right to do so as he has returned to power with a huge mandate.

New Team

THE BJP Yuva Morcha finally got new office-bearers on Wednesday. The happened more than a month after the top leadership asked for fast-tracking of the process to choose the new office-bearers under Tejaswi Surya, who took charge as BJP Yuva Morcha president in September last year. Seven new vice-presidents, three general secretaries and seven secretaries were appointed apart from a treasurer, office in-charge and social media in-charge and media in-charge among others. Although states that go to polls next year are represented in the new team, there is no one from key states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. While West Bengal MP Raju Bista and MLA Anup Kumar Saha have found place in Tejaswi’s team as general secretary and vice-president respectively, Uttar Pradesh has two representatives – Abhinav Prakash (vice-president) and Vaibhav Singh (general secretary). Delhi’s Rohit Chahal also is a general secretary.

Struck Down

AT A time when India’s bullet train project is riddled with inordinate delay and the government is looking at ways to make things move fast, the Board of National High Speed Rail Corporation has moved to double the house rent allowance of its new Managing Director to over Rs 3 lakh per month. The MD, it says, has to organise frequent informal and formal gatherings for many stakeholders; many of such interactions require some degree of privacy. The usual entitlement for MDs of even large PSUs is around Rs 1.5 lakh per month. The previous MD too stayed within that entitlement. But these things are to be finally approved by the Railway Board which, seeing the proposal, is learnt to have turned it down.

Solar Power

PRESIDENT Ram Nath Kovind’s parental home in Paraunkh village, around 70 km from Kanpur, is now solar powered. A renewable energy company, HomeScape, along with the Uttar Pradesh government, helped install a 5 KW solar plant on the roof of “Milan Kendra’’, where the President was born. The plant was commissioned in the presence of Kovind’s elder brother, Ramswaroop Bharti, and was inaugurated by the President himself.