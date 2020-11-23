Delhi Confidential: Party Heat

Pinarayi Vijayan

WITH THE Kerala government’s new gag law triggering serious criticism against the party, the CPI-M central leadership intervened on Sunday. The leadership pointed out that the party has recently criticised such moves by the central government and asked the state leadership to review the decision. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was advised that such moves would be seen as the party walking into “BJP’s trap”. Vijayan then issued a statement in English, which the leaders circulated in the media on Sunday evening. Sources in the state party said the government is likely to let the law – which now requires the assembly’s ratification in six months – to be lapsed.

Valley Contest

MINORITY AFFAIRS Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the BJP’s choice to launch their campaign in the first District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, has been travelling the length and breadth of the union territory over the past three days. Launching the BJP’s campaign from Kupwara, the minister has held four big public meetings and several smaller ones in Kupwara, Baramulla and the outskirts of Srinagar town. The election is being seen as a litmus test for the BJP, which, sources said, is planning to send its big guns to campaign this week. Naqvi, who returned from Kashmir on Friday, is to soon head back for more campaigning. The minister has claimed that contrary to expectations, the polls are likely to see a good turnout with Kashmiris wanting to participate in the political process.

Deadline Matters

THE LOK Sabha Secretariat has asked MPs to send their detailed bio-profile for publication of “Who’s Who: Seventeenth Lok Sabha”. The members are required to send their bio-data by Monday. However, about 32 first-time members and 70 re-elected/previous members are yet to send their updated bio-data. In a communication to the members, Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava has them to send their bio-profile by the due date so these can be included at the first-proof stage of the publication. “Otherwise, a suitable modified bio-data as available in the Affidavit with the Election Commission of India and from previous Who’s Who publication of the Lok Sabha Secretariat will be used,” she said.

