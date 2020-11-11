Delhi Confidential: Unity Test

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran

Keeping unity in the Kerala unit has been a tough task for the BJP central leadership, even with Amit Shah’s tough taskmaster approach. With the factional feud deepening in the state unit, party president J P Nadda summoned Kerala chief K Surendran to the national capital. In the two meetings Surendran had — on Monday evening and Tuesday morning — Surendran was told to take immediate measures to resolve issues within the party. Sources said he was asked why there were changes in the list of the names cleared by the central leadership for appointments in the state organisation. They also said that Nadda reminded Surendran that Shah had been making efforts to revive the state unit, as he did for West Bengal. Surendran was apparently asked to see that leaders in the state put up a united face before the elections next year. The party’s performance in the December local body election would be a tough test for Surendran’s leadership in Kerala.

Visit On Cards

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson might be coming to India in the next few months. He has travelled to India extensively, as his first wife was of Indian descent, and has been keen to visit since he became PM. But the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled his chances. Now, British diplomats and ministers have started the concept of virtual visits. But the British PM is keen on an in-person visit soon. Before that, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will be visiting India in-person, acting British envoy Jan Thompson has informed.

V-C Volunteer

The next few months, the country will be closely watching how phase 3 of the clinical trials of India’s indigenous vaccine candidate Covaxin unfolds. The crucial phase of the clinical trials will be take place in JN Medical College Hospital in Aligarh Muslim University. On Tuesday, even as the medical college began the third phase, the university Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor became the first volunteer in order to motivate and inspire his colleagues to come forward and take part in the clinical trials.

