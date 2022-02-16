Delhi Confidential: The Fan Club

AFTER LOCKING horns with Kerala’s CPI(M)-led LDF government over a number of issues, including appointment of a Vice Chancellor and honouring the President with DLitt, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is now taking keen interest in the developments in neighbouring Karnataka over the hijab issue. With no major voice from the central government yet on the issue, Khan’s remarks are being taken note of in the power circles in the national capital. His comments that calling Muslims a minority is part of vote-bank politics and that those upset with triple talaq ban are making a controversy out of hijab have been happily welcomed by the BJP leaders at the Centre. According to a BJP leader, Khan’s fan club in the party is growing.

Space Matters

WITH A new auditorium inaugurated within the Supreme Court complex, the venue for a full-court sitting has now moved. Traditionally, a full-court is held in Courtroom 1 where the Chief Justice of India sits, even if it gets a little congested for the judges to sit on the dais. Tuesday’s full-court reference in memory of late former SC judges N M Kasliwal, P B Sawant and S S Nijjar, who passed away recently, was held in the auditorium and was also telecast live for lawyers to participate virtually.

In PM’s Praise

UNION RURAL Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “management guru”. Addressing an interaction session organised by FICCI Ladies Organization, the women’s wing of the industry chamber, Singh listed several measures taken by the government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that when the whole economy was shaken by Covid-19, the world saw Prime Minister Modi as a “management guru” in management of the pandemic.