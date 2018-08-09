Delhi Confidential: A Titan Honoured

M Karunanidhi M Karunanidhi

The decision of both Houses of Parliament to adjourn for the day following the death of M Karunanidhi is unprecedented for a former chief minister who was never a Member of Parliament. The long list of CMs at whose death Parliament did not adjourn include M G Ramachandran (who was a sitting CM), B C Roy (sitting), Jyoti Basu, N T Rama Rao, Y S Rajashekhara Reddy (sitting) and Dorje Khandu (sitting). An exception was made in 2016 for J Jayalalithaa, who died while in office and was also a former member of the Upper House. That is why before taking the decision to adjourn the House on Wednesday Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu met leaders from across political parties, including Anand Sharma (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Ramgopal Yadav (SP), Sukhendu Shekhar Roy (TMC), Satish Mishra (BSP), and Harivansh Narayan Singh (JD-U).

Fashion In Flow

Gauri Karan, one half of the designer duo sisters Gauri and Nainika, is marrying Saddam Azad, son of veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, this weekend. The celebrations kicked off last week with a theme party, Havana Nights, hosted by the Karan family at their home on the Bandh Road. In the fashion world, the sisters are recognised for starting a breathless penchant for gowns when none existed. After dressing all of Bollywood in flowing satin for the red carpet, for her own wedding party Gauri chose a blood-red ankle-length evening gown, with plenty of flounce to reference the Cuban aesthetic. A powder-blue old sedan, reminiscent of the 1960s, was stationed as a prop at the entrance where guests, dressed as either Frida Kahlo or in fatigues, a.k.a. Castro, posed for photos.

‘Unwanted’ Guest

A meeting to discuss the demand for a separate railway zone for Andhra Pradesh turned ugly between estranged allies BJP and TDP late Tuesday at the Rail Bhawan. A delegation of around 40 TDP MPs and MLAs had gone there to meet Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. But during the meeting, a BJP spokesperson from Andhra Pradesh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from another state, apparently started hogging the discussion. An argument soon ensued with the TDP lawmakers, who said that they had come to speak with Goyal and since this was not a party meeting, the spokesperson had no business being there. Goyal is said to have told the delegation that there is no concept of state-specific railway zones, and the matter is being examined. The TDP lawmakers did a token demonstration on the ground floor of Rail Bhawan after the meeting.

