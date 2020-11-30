Delhi Confidential: Playing Safe

B S Yediyurappa

BY MAKING it public that he deferred the decision on recommending the inclusion of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in the Union list for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) after the Centre’s intervention, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has saved himself from the ire of the community, a strong support base for the BJP in the state. It was a call from Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the Cabinet meeting that made Yediyurappa postpone the move. With the BJP now rethinking its approach to sub-categorisation of the OBCs, a stand on inclusion of new castes in the list also has become a point of internal debate in the ruling party. A section of BJP leaders argue that the party should not support further categorisation of the caste groups so that it can keep its Hindu votes intact. So, the Chief Minister may have to wait for some time to get the green signal from the central leadership.

Falling Short

POLITICAL PARTIES often talk a lot about price rise. And Opposition parties are the loudest. But a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution, which was scheduled to discuss the issue of ‘Price Rise of Essential Commodities – Causes & Effects’ on Friday, could not deliberate on the subject as the meeting adjourned due to lack of quorum. At least 10 members are required for quorum. However, only nine of the 31 members committee were present at the meeting. This prompted committee chairman, TMC member Sudip Bandyopadhyay, to adjourn the meeting. Now, the committee is expected to meet next month.

Covid Pain

THE RAILWAYS has been hit by the latest surge in Covid cases in the Capital. Around 50 officers and other staffers have tested positive of late and kept in isolation. Faced with this new wave, the ministry has decided to close its offices on December 1 and 2 to carry out a thorough sanitisation of its premises. This kind of closure of office was a regular feature during the peak of the lockdown. Officials said they thought the worst was over but the current order indicates otherwise.

Jumping Ship

WITH Assembly elections in West Bengal just months away, party-hopping has already begun. While all the attention is on the plans of disgruntled Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari amid speculation that he could join the BJP, the Congress too is worried. Earlier this month, one of its MLAs had joined the Trinamool Congress. One gets to hear that one more could jump ship soon. There is also speculation that one of the party’s prominent faces in Bengal is upset.

