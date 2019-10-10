Delhi Confidential: Win Some, Lose Some

Giving in to his pressure tactics, the Congress on Wednesday made former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, but eased him out of the Congress Working Committee. The reasoning was that none of the CLP leaders, not even Chief Ministers, are members of the CWC. Siddaramaiah faced resistance from bigwigs like H K Patil and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara for the post of Leader of Opposition. Meanwhile, S R Patil was named Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. Other posts like deputy leaders and chief whips are yet to be filled.

Party Playlist

Prayers and breakfast at 8-9 am, chai pe charcha at 9-10 am; social harmony meeting at 10-11 am… Karyanjali (Gandhi in action) prayer at 5-6 pm. This is part of the timetable given to BJP MPs and MLAs across the country for the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra between October 2 and October 31. According to BJP general secretary Arun Singh, the leaders have been asked to wear Khadi, use Khadi bags, and include people from all communities during the 150-km yatra. The list of instructions includes suggestions on the songs that should be played. “No film songs,” it says, suggesting alternates like Vaishhav Jan To, Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Suno Suno Aye Duniya Waalon, Bapu Ki Ye Amar Kahaani and Sabarmati Ke Sant Tune Kar diya Kamaal.

Courts To Polls

Rahul Gandhi returned from his brief foreign trip on Wednesday. He has back-to-back court appearances lined up for the next two days. On Thursday, he will appear before a Surat court in connection with a defamation case filed against him. And on Friday, he will appear before a court in Ahmedabad, in connection with his allegation that an Ahmedabad bank was involved in a scam related to swapping of demonetised notes. He is then set to head to Haryana and Maharashtra for campaigning in the Assembly elections. He is scheduled to campaign for two days in Maharashtra and a day in Haryana.

Winter Routine

THE CHANGE of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was discontinued due to the weather, will recommence this weekend. The ceremony will be held from 4.30 pm in October, and 20 minutes earlier for the rest of the winter.