Delhi Confidential: Central Backing

DESPITE THE intense campaign by his rivals to get him replaced, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has ensured that he enjoys the support of the central BJP leadership. On Thursday, BJP general secretary Arun Singh told the media that there is no question of leadership change in Karnataka. Singh not only praised Yediyurappa’s performance, he subtly chided those who have been giving public statements against the chief minister. However, Singh promised that he would listen to the grievances of all those MLAs during his next visit to the state. Party leaders said Singh’s reiteration of support came after Yediyurappa’s remark that he would resign and involve himself entirely in working for the welfare of the state if the party high command wants him to step down.

Revamp Talk

HECTIC PARLEYS in the BJP camp have once again triggered talks about the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle. Some BJP leaders claim the revamp will take place before the monsoon session of Parliament, which is expected in August. Among the names considered as frontrunners are Rajya Sabha MPs Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sushil Modi, and former Assam chief minister Sarabananda Sonowal, they say. Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was in connection with new social sector schemes the Centre is planning to announce to overcome the pandemic losses. Ministers who are dealing with the social sector are also expected to meet the PM Minister over this.

The Elevation

ACTING CHIEF Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Sanjay Yadav will be the new Chief Justice of the High Court. The Union Law Ministry said on Thursday that President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice Yadav and the ministry issued a notification in this regard. Enrolled as an Advocate on August 25, 1986, Justice Yadav was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on March 2, 2007 and as Permanent Judge on January 15, 2010. Later, he was transferred to Allahabad High Court where he became the Acting Chief Justice.