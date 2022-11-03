Delhi Confidential: Too Long, Too Many

With elections almost at his doorstep, Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai is scurrying to make his list of achievements impressive. On Wednesday, when the first post-Covid investment summit began, he managed to get four Union Ministers — Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar — in attendance, along with some big names from Indian and international industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the event virtually. But on the inaugural day, the attendees had a tough time coping with the “long and boring” speeches. The first half, which started at 10 am and went on till 3 pm, comprised 16 speeches. So, the lunch time was consumed by conversations on speeches “too long and too many”.

Review Petition

BJD Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, asking her to review the list of countries for which Indian students can get education loans from banks. Not all countries are covered by an RBI circular that gives banks permission to give students education loans. Patnaik took up the matter when he was approached by a student whose loan application was turned down since the university was in Tel Aviv. Patnaik approached Sitharaman on behalf of the student, saying since India enjoys such good relations with Israel, the RBI circular should be reviewed to include the country. Patnaik may take up the matter in the Winter Session of Parliament.

Host Topic

Mansukh Mandaviya, who was in Indonesia last week to participate in the second G-20 Health Ministers’ Meeting was impressed with the arrangements made by the host country. After returning to Delhi, Mandaviya has asked the officials to ensure that when India assumes the G-20 presidency later this year and hosts the high-level summit next year, arrangements should be made in such a manner that the guests get a feel of Indian culture. It is learnt that he has asked the officials to organise the G-20 Health Ministers’ Meeting outside Delhi. Two shortlisted venues are Gandhinagar and Varanasi.