Delhi Confidential: Getting Poll-Ready

With election preparations beginning in Karnataka BJP, the party’s central leadership seems to be cautious about equations and groups in the state unit while giving responsibilities. Three teams have been set up for public contact programmes at the organisational level. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai heads one, state BJP chief Nalin Kateel and national general secretary in charge of the state, Arun Singh, are leading the other two. People close to senior leaders have been included in all three teams. Each team, comprising MLAs, ministers and senior leaders, will crisscross the state until April 22 to review and re-energise organisational activities. Sources said these visits will also assess the acceptability and popularity of each party leader in their respective areas.

Aiming East

After its emphatic victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has put its national expansion plans on fast track. However, despite having a state unit with a party in-charge, AAP has largely refrained from making any aggressive moves in West Bengal. There are indications now that the party might try to strengthen its organisational presence in the eastern state. It recently sent office-bearers of its national legal team to the state to hold meeting with local leaders and volunteers. Leaders of state AAP unit has also started criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who shared fairly warm ties with her Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, until their ambitions to go national started colliding.

Busy Now

With more than five months left for his retirement, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana’s views on his post-retirement life has raised some speculation. Speaking at a webinar hosted by Georgetown University along with former US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, the CJI said retirement from the judiciary does not mean he will retire from public life. He was quick to add that he is currently too busy to think about retirement.