Delhi confidential: Right Moves

KARNATAKA CHIEF Minister Basavaraj Bommai has become a talking point in BJP circles for taking certain measures that have earned him praise from the central leaders. In fact, party leaders in the state have now been advised to emulate him. One of the measures Bommai took was asking party workers and visitors not to give him garlands or bouquets – instead they can bring books. Soon after some of his Cabinet ministers gave similar instructions and implemented them overnight. The Chief Minister has also police not to give him guard of honour during his visits to the districts unless it is a big event. Another instruction to them was to stop the practice of zero-traffic for the Chief Minister’s convoy unless it is an emergency. At official meetings, Bommai has apparently asked senior bureaucrats to do the straight talk without beating around the bush, which party leaders said Home Minister Amit Shah used to do.

The Other Rift

THE TUSSLE between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and T S Singh Deo in Chhattisgarh Congress may be making headlines but all may not be well in the state unit of the BJP too. Factional feud come to fore during the ongoing Chintan Shivir of the state BJP in Jagdalpur, when former chief minister and BJP national vice-president Raman Singh and his supporters appeared to have been cornered by senior party leader Brijmohan Agrawal with help of some other central office-bearers. Things have come to such a passé that two Sangh leaders – Kshetriya Pracharak Deepak Visphute and Prantpracharak Prem Shankar Sidar – preferred to skip the meet. In past Shivirs, these two functionaries based in the state used to attend as silent participants.

Making A Point

SENIOR ADVOCATE Dushyant Dave’s request during a hearing on Wednesday to allow him to argue first as he had a flight to catch invited the repartee from the bench that it was ready to hear arguments from aboard flights too, now that it is already hearing arguments from cars. “Well, we have heard lawyers argue from cars and if one wants to argue in flight, we can have that too,” said Justice A M Khanwilkar smilingly. Ever since the lockdown, the Supreme Court has been hearing cases via the virtual mode, making it convenient for the lawyers to present their case from wherever they choose to. Some have done so from the privacy of their cars when their case gets called while they are out on the road.