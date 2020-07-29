Delhi Confidential: Pressure Politics

B S Yediyurappa B S Yediyurappa

After internal fissures in ruling Congress led to uncertainty in Rajasthan, any move from ‘unhappy’ leaders in other states seems to be creating nervousness in political circles. The absence of Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from the first anniversary celebrations of the B S Yediyurappa government on Monday has, thus, left many in the party a little worried. While Savadi was expected to deliver a speech at the celebratory event, he was in Delhi, apparently to meet a senior central BJP leader. Yediyurappa is said to still enjoy the trust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but rebels in the state unit do not miss any opportunity to get their voices heard by the national leadership.

No Coincidence, Please

The Supreme Court gave the Centre 10 days to look into the affidavits and clarify its stand in the case seeking restoration of 4G Internet in Kashmir. When the court said it would hear the case next on August 5, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the bench to defer it to August 7. Mehta’s request was made to avoid the crucial hearing on August 5, which marks a year since J&K’s special status under Article 370 was revoked and curbs on movement and Internet were imposed. The court agreed.

Comings And Goings

Ravindra Pratap Singh, a 2007-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, will be new private secretary to NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar — the third officer in the post in Kumar’s tenure of less than three years. Earlier this year, Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Manjunath Bhajantri’s tenure as PS in the same office was curtailed within a few months of his joining. His predecessor in the post – IRS officer Nidhi Sharma — had also left before the end of her tenure. Kumar had joined NITI on September 1, 2017.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.