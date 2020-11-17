Delhi Confidential: ‘Saviour’ Under Attack

Kapil Sibal

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s criticism of Kapil Sibal for his remarks on the state of affairs in the Congress has amused many in the party. For, it was Sibal and the party’s legal eagles such as Abhishek Singhvi who had fought the court battle and saved Gehlot’s government when it had come under crisis just three months ago after Sachin Pilot raised a banner of revolt. While Sibal did not react to Gehlot’s attack, some of the leaders saw the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s jibe as part of an orchestrated effort. They pointed out there were tweets by some other leaders around the same time Gehlot tweeted his criticism of Sibal.

Session Trouble

The worsening pandemic situation seems to be making it difficult for Parliament to meet for winter session. Many MPs are learnt to have pointed that during monsoon session, many had got affected by coronavirus despite all precautionary measures taken, and the session had to be curtailed in the end. Now that the situation is worse in the national capital, even officials have advised that holding a session would not be wise. Rajya Sabha secretariat officials, however, point out that this will not be the first time that the session will get cancelled. The Upper House didn’t have winter sessions in 1975,1979 and 1984. In 1952 and in 2008, it only had two sessions. There were six sessions in 1991, five for seven years, four sessions each in 31 years and three sessions for 27 years.

Headless Surge

Even though it is an infrastructure project of national importance, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation doesn’t yet have a managing director heading it since the last MD retired months ago. The project is scheduled to be completed next year, and a lot of future plans of Indian Railways hinges on the success of its freight corridors. At a time like this, top offices of the government have kept this crucial appointment hanging despite all other paperwork being in place.

