Delhi Confidential: Value Of Support

DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi

A delegation of the Telugu Desam Party, led by party MP C M Ramesh, met DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi, daughter of DMK supremo M Karunanidhi, in Chennai on Monday to seek her party’s support for a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. And Kanimozhi readily obliged. The DMK, though, has zero representation in the Lok Sabha. Considering that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy, O Panneerselvam, had declined to meet them, Ramesh and his party colleagues settled for the DMK, even if it counted for nothing

Offline Warning

The hearing pf petitions against IPC Section 377 in Supreme Court saw one judge on the five-judge Constitution bench calling for caution in using material downloaded from the internet. Justice D Y Chandrachud referred to a footnote in the application by one of the intervenors and said that the “second website you have referred to is obviously a hate website”. The judge later warned, “You will find a lot of hate speech on internet. The question is whether we should take it in record of the Constitution bench.”

Unity Affair?

IN WHAT could be another event to showcase Opposition unity, top leaders from different non-NDA parties are being invited to an Eid Milan on July 19, to be hosted by a Hyderabad-based Muslim outfit at a five-star hotel in Delhi. One gets to hear that CPI(M) Politburo member Mohammed Salim is an office-bearer of the outfit, as is Lakshadweep MP P P Faizal Mohammed. Invitations are being sent in their names. Sources say patrons of the forum include some Congress MPs as well. The invitation comes at a time when the BJP is criticising the Congress over an alleged remark attributed to party chief Rahul Gandhi that the Congress is a Muslim party. The Congress and those who attended the meeting have said that Rahul did not make any such remark

Thriller Scheme

A top official who was on deputation at the Ministry of Water Resources, and closely worked on the Cauvery water dispute issue, said in his farewell note to his colleagues, as he was returning to his parent cadre on Tuesday, that he experienced a ‘crime thriller’ and high-adrenaline action through his experiences while on deputation. He was referring to the Centre having to formulate a scheme on distributing the river water at a time when the upper riparian state of Karnataka was going in for polls.

