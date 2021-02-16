Delhi confidential: Meeting ‘Other’ Side

Days after he was censured by his party, CPI leader from Bihar, Kanhaiya Kumar, has created a political buzz by meeting senior JD(U) functionary and state minister Ashok Choudhary. Those close to him say Kanhaiya met Choudhary on Sunday to discuss some issues related to Bihar. The former JNU students’ union leader himself maintained silence over the political speculation. In fact, some of his colleagues from student politics days are already upset with him for not showing up at the farmers’ protest. Many Left leaders have visited the protest sites in solidarity with the farmers.

Eyeing Old Times

The improvement in the pandemic situation in Delhi seems to have brought in a semblance of normalcy in the functioning of government offices, and has also made secretariats of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to contemplate returning to pre-coronavirus normalcy. Presiding officers of both Houses are expected to discuss the possibility of running the Houses normally in the second half of the Budget session. “We cannot say it will function normally after the recess, but we will discuss the possibility,” according to a source. On the last day of the first half of the session, Speaker Om Birla had pointed out that no member had tested positive for Covid-19 during the session. While nearly 400 people had tested positive during the monsoon session, less than five employees were tested in the first of the ongoing session.

Inspiring Recall

As the US celebrated “Presidents’ Day” on Monday, US acting envoy Donald L Heflin said that US President F D Roosevelt has always inspired him. Roosevelt brought the US out of the Great Depression and led the country in the Second World War. “He also supported India’s journey to independence”, he posted on Twitter, and said that Roosevelt House, the residence of the US ambassador, is named after him, and his bust sits at the entrance.