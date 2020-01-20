Delhi Confidential: Off To Davos

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

MADHYA PRADESH Chief Minister Kamal Nath has left for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum’s 50th annual meeting. And one gets to hear that his son and Lok Sabha MP Nakul Nath is travelling with him to the Swiss ski resort for the high-profile event. The Indian representation at Davos this time will not be big. From the central government side, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State Mansukh Mandaviya are slated to attend. Apart from Kamal Nath, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa will be attending the meet.

Ahead Of Big Day

ON THE eve of presidential elections in the BJP, the party headquarters was bustling with hectic activities on Sunday. As the party’s top leaders, including chief ministers, started arriving at the office, mediapersons were asked to keep away from the office premises. Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Jairam Thakur, Pramod Sawant, Vijay Rupani, Neiphiu Rio and Sarbananda Sonowal were inside the party office by evening. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Anurag Thakur and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were also seen at the party office. A number of leaders would be proposing J P Nadda’s name to the top post, said party leaders.

The Pause

FORMER PRIME Minister Manmohan Singh went into a long pause as he took names of some of those seated in the audience at the launch of a book by former Union minister Ashwani Kumar. As the audience started to wonder what happened, Singh broke the pause and said he had become emotional thinking about erstwhile cabinet colleague P Chidambaram, who too was seated in the audience. Kumar on his part said Chidambaram was being politically persecuted.

Tour Boycott

TWO TRINAMOOL MPs, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Manish Gupta, have conveyed to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs their decision to boycott the committee’s study tour in protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR. The programme started on Saturday. Their brief letter says that the party is in principle opposed to the CAA, NRC and NPR hence they would not participate in the tour.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App