Delhi Confidential: Pulled Up

Kamal Nath

Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has been pulled by the National Commission for Women (NCW) for “making offensive and derogatory remarks against a woman minister’’. A video of Kamal Nath, calling Imarti Devi, the state Minister for Women and Child Development and formerly a member of the Congress, an “item”, has now gone viral. The NCW has sought an explanation from the veteran leader and also raised the matter with the Election Commission.

Back In Action

Union minister Piyush Goyal, who on Friday tweeted about his kidney stone surgery, has recovered. Officials got the indication on Monday that Goyal, who recently got the additional portfolio of Food and Consumer Affairs, is already back in action and will hold a review of the Railways Ministry with senior officials on Tuesday over video-conferencing.

No Clarity

In July, the Ministry of Education had written to all the IIMs and directed them to stop degrees for the one-year management programme for working professionals, as it violated the UGC norms . Following the order, IIM directors had held a meeting to discuss the way forward. However, nothing concrete has happened since then. There has been no communication from the IIMs to the government to discuss the matter. Interestingly, in the meantime, the older IIMs have started the admission process for their executive programmes for 2021-22 academic year. Most admission advertisements do not clarify whether students, at part of the programme, will get a degree or a diploma. It is learnt that the government is watching the institutes closely and is seeing this as some sort of veiled defiance of its orders.

