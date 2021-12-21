Delhi confidential: Lesson In A Ring

A vocal MP in Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress’s Kalyan Banerjee was in the Well of the House on Monday, leading the sloganeering to demand dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the council of ministers for his son’s alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, when he realised that one of his many rings had fallen off. Banerjee informed party colleagues Mahua Moitra and Prasun Banerjee about the missing ring, and the duo asked other MPs to let them look for it. As they were unable to find the ring, Banerjee was about to talk to the Marshal for help when Prasun Banerjee suddenly found it on the edge of the green carpet and handed it over to Kalyan Banerjee, who hugged him in relief. After that, he remained very cautious whenever he raised his hands to shout slogans.

Register Attendance

At 34, Congress’s strength in Rajya Sabha is at an all-time low. As six of its MPs stand suspended, the tally is further down to 28. The party, however, is not able to get even the 28 members to be present in the House. When the party issued a three-line whip last week, asking members to be present in the House, chief whip Jairam Ramesh pointed out that “quite a few MPs do not follow the whip, especially for the afternoon session”. On Monday, Ramesh issued a whip, asking members to be present in the House on Tuesday and reminded them: “Please attend. Party matters must get precedence.” The government is likely to table the election laws amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

‘All-Party Eating’

Even as Parliament continues to remain disrupted, several Rajya Sabha MPs came together at another venue in a more amicable setting on Monday. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu hosted a get-together for the leaders to bless his recently married granddaughter, Niharika. From President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana to the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs and other leaders from the House and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, many leaders attended the event. Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav were among many Opposition leaders present. Naidu personally received most of the guests and was heard urging them to not leave without having dinner. A senior MP quipped that 34 Andhra delicacies were served, matching 34 parties represented in Rajya Sabha. House-related matters didn’t come up, and a member called it an “all-party eating”.