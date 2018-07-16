Delhi Confidential: Duties At Home

Kailash Vijayvargiya Kailash Vijayvargiya

WHEN BJP president Amit Shah flagged off Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra — a pre-poll exercise — on Saturday in Ujjain, the party’s local strongman Kailash Vijayvargiya was not present. He had to attend some rituals at home related to his mother’s death earlier this month. After the party programme, Shah went to Vijayvargiya’s residence in Indore to pay tributes.

Mourning Time

FOR RSS scholar and Delhi University (DU) professor Rakesh Sinha, acknowledgement to his works would have been long awaited. But it came at a time when he was mourning the demise of his mother. Sinha was in his village Manserpur in Begusarai district of Bihar, attending the Shradh rituals for his mother, when the Rashtrapati Bhavan released the list of four presidential nominees to the Upper House. Incidentally, Sinha is the second DU teacher who will enter the Upper House. Earlier this year, Manoj Jha, another DU professor, was elected to the Rajya Sabha on an RJD ticket.

Return To Roots

AT THE height of the 2008 Gujjar agitation for quota in Rajasthan, Amraram Gurjar became a reason to smile for his community. He cleared the UPSC exam and became an IFS officer. Now posted as First Secretary in the Indian embassy in Portugal, last week he returned to interact with students of his alma mater, Government Adarsh Senior Secondary School Guda Kallan, in Pali district district of Rajasthan, under the Ministry of External Affairs’s engagement programme with students. The social media was abuzz about this success story going back to his roots, as several Indian diplomats tweeted this interaction.

Still On Hold

THE Human Resource Development Ministry’s track record in filling up vacancies in leadership positions across educational institutions has been unimpressive. But what is worse is that it refuses to notify an appointment that was approved by the President’s office a year ago. Scientist Anil Kakodkar was selected as chairman of IIT Roorkee by Rashtrapati Bhavan in the first week of July last year, just before Pranab Mukherjee’s retirement. After a Union cabinet minister objected to it, the HRD Ministry put the official notification of Kakodkar’s appointment on hold. It has now been a year. With the ministry refusing to back its own choice for the job, an institution of national importance suffers without a full-time chairman.

