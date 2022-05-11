Delhi Confidential: Parting Note

ATTORNEY GENERAL of India K K Venugopal, 91, is a veteran of farewells for others. On every farewell of a Supreme Court judge, he has a customary remark about judges retiring too soon and a nudge to the government to increase the age of retirement. During the farewell of SC judge Vineet Saran on Tuesday, Venugopal said he wishes every retiring judge gets at least five more years in office but he would not wish that for Justice Saran. “He’s a golfer. I hope he gets to pursue his passion,” Venugopal said. He also added that Justice Saran looks so young and it is difficult to believe he is retiring.

Sticking On

ALTHOUGH CITIES like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Prayagraj have abandoned their colonial and Mughal-era names, the High Courts in these places continue to be officially known by their previous names. So when a senior counsel arguing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday referred to orders of the “Chennai High Court”, Justice D Y Chandrachud was quick to correct him. “Mr counsel, it still continues to be called Madras High Court,” the judge told the counsel, who realised the error and corrected himself.

Free Entry

THE UNION Ministry of Culture has come up with a unique idea to celebrate International Museum Day, which is observed on May 18, by giving free entry to the public to all museums. The ministry has decided to keep open all its museums across the country for the entire week from May 16 to May 20. During this period, entry fee will be waived off for all visitors. During the tenure of Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, the ministry has seen a focus on the development of museums.