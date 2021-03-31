Delhi Confidential: Opting Out

ATTORNEY GENERAL K K Venugopal on Tuesday withdrew himself from looking into a lawyer’s plea to bring a contempt of court case against former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju for his comments about the Indian judiciary in an UK court in the Nirav Modi extradition case. Referring to his 16-year-old friendship with justice Katju, Venugopal advised that the request for sanction be made before Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. However, this is unlikely to resolve the issue since it would be a conflict of interest for Mehta to grant the sanction. The UK court, which decided the Nirav Modi case, had relied upon Mehta’s words while rejecting Katju’s statements that a free trial would not be possible in India.

Vaccine Shot

UNION HEALTH Minister Harsh Vardhan along with his wife Nutan Goel on Tuesday received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. The couple promptly received the second dose as per the protocol. India is administering the first and second dose of Covaxin, 28 days apart.

Urdu Version

THE NATIONAL Council For Promotion Of Urdu Language (NCPUL), which is under the Ministry of Education, will release an Urdu version of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s book ‘Bhavishya Ka Bharat’ on April 5. The book, which will be titled ‘Msutaqbil Ka Bharat’, has been translated by NCPUL Director Aquil Ahmed. It will be unveiled by RSS joint general secretary Krishan Gopal in the presence of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.