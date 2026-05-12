Delhi Confidential: Capital Contest

THOUGH THE Congress is yet to decide whether senior leader K C Venugopal will become Kerala Chief Minister or not, many in the party have already started lobbying for his position in Delhi. Venugopal, who is currently general secretary (organisation), is the closest leader to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress will have a tough time replacing him. Names of very senior leaders from the party from different states are doing rounds in Delhi circles to replace Venugopal, if he gets the top job in Kerala.

Special Birthday

FORMER BJP leader K N Govindacharya was accorded a special honour on Monday at an event organised at the Constitution Club to celebrate his birthday. Govindacharya, a former pracharak of the RSS, turned 82 on May 2. Union minister Nitin Gadkari and RSS leader Krishna Gopal were present on the occasion. Veteran journalist Ram Bahadur Rai credited Govindacharya for his ground work in the 1990s to pave the way for the BJP to become the political force it is today. Govindacharya himself addressed the gathering of several hundreds for a brief while.