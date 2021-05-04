Delhi Confidential: Helping Hand

JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA may be still waiting patiently for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reshuffle his cabinet, but he is not wasting time to earn the goodwill of voters in home state Madhya Pradesh. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP, who himself was affected by coronavirus a few months ago, has been working hard to organise oxygen cylinders, medicines and hospital facilities for Covid patients. He has managed to set up separate quarantine centres in Gwalior, Bhind, Ashoknagar, Guna and Shivpuri, apart from setting up a 100-bed Covid care facility in Guna. Scindia’s timelines on social media are flooded with thank you notes from those receiving his support.

Low and Slow

THE BJP is putting up a brave face over its defeat in West Bengal, claiming there’s a win in the loss as the party’s tally has gone up to 77, up from three in 2016. But the performance in Bengal, Kerala and even Tamil Nadu has dampened the spirits in the party. With the Covid situation worsening, the party had decided not to have any gathering at its headquarters on the counting day, so there was no celebration for its victory in Assam. The party has also not yet called the customary parliamentary board meeting, neither has it sent observers for election of legislature party chiefs. Generally, this happens either the same day of the results or next day. Some sources said the delay is also because the leadership is yet to take a decision on who would be the next chief minister of Assam, with Himanta Biswa Sarma emerging as a major contender for the post.

On A Song

AS THE TMC celebrated its mammoth win in Bengal, its workers and leaders hailed party chief leader Mamata Banerjee. While there were others feted on Twitter as well, such as Abhishek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, there was yet another figure who was widely celebrated. Young TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya received congratulations from all fronts for touring the state, and importantly coming up with the “Khela Hobe” song that charged TMC cadres and supporters, and became immensely popular during the campaign.