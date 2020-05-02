Delhi confidential: Musical Reminder

The song says that a betrayer cannot be called “Maharaja”, “he has bit the hand that has fed him”, and that people who have left are friends of no one. The song says that a betrayer cannot be called “Maharaja”, “he has bit the hand that has fed him”, and that people who have left are friends of no one.

The Congress, it seems, is no mood to forgive its estranged leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who migrated to the BJP and led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. The party has extensively circulated a song that severely criticises Scindia for his “betrayal”. Party leaders say the recorded song is played in all 25 constituencies of the state to remind people of “what he has done to the Congress”. It says that a betrayer cannot be called “Maharaja”, “he has bit the hand that has fed him”, and that people who have left are friends of no one. The Congress leaders say it is aimed at hitting Scindia’s image, as the party has already begun preparation for by-elections.

MPs’ Helpline

Days after a housekeeping staff member working at Parliament complex tested positive for COVID-19, the Lok Sabha secretariat has taken an initiative to facilitate testing of MPs. In a communication on Friday, Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava said, “In view of the ongoing crisis of Covid-19 pandemic, Hon’ble Members may contact Information & Communication Centre (I&CC) on the telephone numbers given below so that they can be facilitated for getting their test done for Covid-19, if required.”

Novel Farewell

Justice C K Abdul Rehim, the second most senior judge of the Kerala High Court who retired on Thursday, had an unusual farewell. In keeping with the COVID-19 times, he became the first judge in the country to have a virtual farewell. While the judge’s family, colleagues, officials of the high court and office-bearers of bar associations joined Justice Rehim on Zoom, the 45-minute event was live-streamed on YouTube. Incidentally, Justice Rehim was the first HC judge to use video-conferencing to hear cases after the pandemic disrupted the movement of citizens.

