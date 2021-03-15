Delhi confidential: Touch of Colour

MALE JUDGES of higher judiciary often prefer to dress up in formal suits, complete with a tie, to public events. But on Saturday, Justice D Y Chandrachud surprised the audience when he logged in wearing a pink T-shirt for the virtual farewell organised by the Supreme Court Young Lawyers Forum for Justice Indu Malhotra. To the curious attendees, he said: “After the grey, navy blue, black and white shades of court attire, I decided to wear a colour to suit the occasion. If only to remind everyone that age is a statistic in defining whether one is young, and equally if not more important are our minds and hearts.”

Seat Tussle

EVEN A crucial election does not appear to have reduced the factionalism in Kerala’s BJP unit. According to sources, a direction from the central leadership has failed to make state leaders keep aside their differences. A top central leader had apparently asked the state leadership to give Kazhakkoottam seat to Sobha Surendran, who had earlier criticised Kerala BJP president K Surendran. But the group led by K Surendran has been opposing it. So the first list of 112 candidates for Kerala Sunday did not have Sobha’s name – neither has anyone else been declared for Kazhakoottam.

Thank You Notes

AFTER COUNTRIES and governments, former top cricketers from the West Indies are now the latest to hop on to Twitter to thank India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Covid-19 vaccines for the Caribbean nations. West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards, apart from thanking the Prime Minister and “all the people of India”, said he looked forward to continued good relations with India. Richie Richardson, Jimmy Adams and Ramnaresh Sarwan also joined Richards in thanking India and the PM. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared the messages “for those who love Old Cricket and New India’’ and even for those who “understand neither cricket nor India”.