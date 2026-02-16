Premium

Delhi Confidential: In Demand

Entrusting him with the task last week in a case where a woman journalist was given divorce by her lawyer husband through talaq-e-hasan, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant praised his mediation skills.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 16, 2026 04:30 AM IST
Former Supreme Court judge Kurian JosephFormer Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph
Make us preferred source on Google

Former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph has been a favourite with the top court’s benches to mediate and resolve matrimonial disputes. The trend continued in February, too, with the soft-spoken Justice Joseph getting appointed as mediator in three cases in the first half of the month itself. Entrusting him with the task last week in a case where a woman journalist was given divorce by her lawyer husband through talaq-e-hasan, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant praised his mediation skills.

Party Parity

Two former BSP leaders who were ministers during the Mayawati regime in UP, Naseemuddin Siddqui and Anis Ahmed Khan alias Phool Babu, joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow on Sunday in the presence of SP chief AkhileshYadav. Addressing their supporters at the event, both the leaders had a similar slip of the tongue linked to their shared past — mentioning BSP instead of SP. While Phool Babu said “Bahujan Samaj Party hi PDA hai…”; Naseemuddin said “aaj jo log Bahujan Samaj Party mein shamil hue….” before correcting himself. Later, Akhilesh gave a positive twist to the issue, saying it was proof that Bahujan Samaj and Samajwadi Party are coming closer.

Frame of Fame

A freshly mounted picture frame in the corridor outside one of the Special Commissioners of Police’s office is turning quite a few heads for what it showcases is a break from tradition. The new frame showcases every former Special CP who has headed the concerned unit. Traditionally, the walls are reserved for showcasing Delhi Police Commissioners through the years and their photos are framed outside CP’s office. The move has also sparked some friendly envy across other units.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the venue for the AI Summit that begins on February 16.
How India plans to shape the AI conversation
LS Speaker Om Birla to attend Rahman swearing-in tomorrow
Om Birla to represent India as Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
As India and Pakistan are set to face each other at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, a few comments from bowling legend Wasim Akram about Shah Rukh Khan have resurfaced.
When Shah Rukh Khan brought in private plane within an hour at Wasim Akram's request for KKR players: 'Ladke thak jayenge...'
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
dating, dating tip, valentines day, Rujuta Diwekar
'It all comes down to...': Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a 'dating tip you didn't ask for, but need'
AI Impact Summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
'It all comes down to...': Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a 'dating tip you didn't ask for, but need'
dating, dating tip, valentines day, Rujuta Diwekar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
A 6-year-old was told her disabilities would 'hold back' the Girl Scouts; now, she’s on the verge of a world record
Pim’s family promoted her efforts through Facebook and TikTok
A Bengaluru mom revealed she pays Rs 46,000 to nannies; her reason for the 'expense' is sparking a debate
According to the woman, the primary nanny earns Rs 32,000 per month
Caught on camera: Suit-clad 'guest' steals Rs 4 lakh from Jaipur bride on stage
In a matter of seconds, the thief lifted the bride’s handbag, concealed it inside his blazer, and slipped back into the crowd.
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement