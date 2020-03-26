Delhi confidential: Lockdown Engagement

He set a target of identifying 1 crore party workers across the country to take up this task immediately — the aim is to get each member to take responsibility of feeding five people each. He set a target of identifying 1 crore party workers across the country to take up this task immediately — the aim is to get each member to take responsibility of feeding five people each.

With political activities shelved during the 21-day lockdown, BJP president J P Nadda has decided to engage party workers in social activities. Mindful of the social distancing requirements, Nadda has decided to convene meetings of party’s national office-bearers through video conferencing in the evenings. In the first such meeting on Wednesday, the party chief suggested that the BJP should tap into its vast network of members across the country to feed the needy and the vulnerable during these 21 days. He set a target of identifying 1 crore party workers across the country to take up this task immediately — the aim is to get each member to take responsibility of feeding five people each.

Bookmark This

For bookworms under lockdown, Attorney General of India K K Venugopal has opened up his personal collection of rare books, albeit virtually. The 89-year-old veteran lawyer, who has a passion for collecting antiquities, particularly antiquarian books, has digitised his library and shared access to kkvlibrary.com, which has over 500 rare books, dating back to the 17th century. The collection ranges from religion, mythology and the Vedas to Indian art and sculpture, historical battles, the British Empire in India and tales of travels across the world.

Classically Virtual

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR)’s centres across the world is moving to the virtual mode. The organisation’s president, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who spoke to the heads of these ICCR centres overseas, noted in a tweet that while classroom teachings of yoga, Indian classical dances or Sanskrit and Hindi, etc, stand halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, “many have switched to Virtual Classes in right earnestness”.

