Delhi Confidential: New Office, Old Ties

Following his nomination as national working president of the BJP, former Union minister J P Nadda will work from a ground-floor office in the party’s central headquarters. He has been provided an office that was so far being used by party chief Amit Shah to meet party workers. Nadda had earlier been provided an office in the old party headquarters at Ashoka Road but had not been allotted an office in the new building on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg because he was a minister in the first Narendra Modi government.

No Name-Dropping

After BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur’s move to modify her oath by attaching the name of her spiritual guru as a suffix to her name stirred a controversy in the opening session of 17th Lok Sabha on Monday, and pro tem Speaker Virendra Kumar ruled that only the name written on Thakur’s election certificate will get recorded, other BJP MPs appear to have become cautious. In one such apparent instance, Union HRD Minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, while taking oath as Lok Sabha member, spelt out his name as only Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. His election affidavit does not have a “Dr” as prefix to his name. Earlier, while taking oath as Cabinet minister on May 30, Nishank had used “Dr” with his name. His profile on the Lok Sabha website also shows his name as “Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank”.

Only Chief, Please

While the Aam Aadmi Party did not choose to boycott the all-party meeting to discuss the proposal of ‘one country, one election’ on Wednesday, there was no AAP representative in the meeting. Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had received a letter from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, inviting him for consultation. Expressing his inability to attend, Kejriwal had nominated party leader Raghav Chadha to represent AAP. Hours before the meeting, it was communicated to the party that only party presidents will be allowed to take part. Left with no option, the party submitted its opinion on the issue in writing.