Delhi Confidential: Luck By Chance

Newly elected CPI(M) MP John Brittas has become a talking point among Rajya Sabha members, with many MPs wondering how his name comes up so frequently in the lots drawn to put up starred questions. His name came up in the draw of lots on July 19, when Parliament met for the monsoon session, and subsequently on July 20, 22, 23 and 26. For the Question Hour on July 30, his is the first name for raising the starred question. Former Union minister and BJP MP Alphons Kannanthanam, in fact, went up to Brittas and asked him what “spell” he has done to get his name in the lots so frequently. According to Kannanthanan, his name came up only thrice in the last two years. Interestingly, Brittas secured fifth place in the draw of lots on July 23 for Private Members’ Resolutions to be included in the List of Business for August 13 (Friday) also.

During an interaction with mediapersons in Delhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ensured that she replied to questions put to her in Hindi in the same language. Asked how she managed to get her Hindi so fluent, Banerjee quipped, “Modi ko dekhke Hindi achha ho gaya; Amit Shah ko dekhke Gujarati bhi achha ho gaya — kem chho, kem chho (how are you, in Gujarati).” When party MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who hosted the interaction for Banerjee at his official residence, started his speech thanking the media in Bangla, Banerjee reminded him to switch to Hindi. .

With the deadline for CBSE Class XII Board examination results nearing, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is frequently asked about the timing of the results. And these questions are being asked not just by journalists. Pradhan’s son is in Class XII, and apparently, the minister is often grilled at home by his anxious son on the same issue. Pradhan was recently heard saying that he had to tell his son to not keep asking the same question every day.