Delhi Confidential: ‘Wordly’ Wise

Even as questions over recent examination paper leaks remain, Union Minister Jitendra Singh chose to avoid the subject. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday on the “achievements” of the Personnel Ministry in the past 12 years, Singh was asked about the paper leaks and the government’s decision to ban Telegram until the NEET retest. He referred the reporters to the ministries of Education and Information & Broadcasting, saying he had understood to say only as much as required. “Pehle hi samajh aa gayi thi ki utna hi bolna hai, jitna…,” he said smilingly.

‘We Are Working’

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday declined the request of two junior counsel, appearing for a petitioner and the respondent, to take up the matter once the court’s partial working days end on July 13 since their seniors were not available. The CJI told them, “… You people are free professionals. The salary we get, how do we justify it if we don’t work? Tomorrow somebody will raise this question that the judges are not working, they are enjoying partial working days also … Who will be responsible for that?” The bench also comprising Justice V Mohana told them it will hear the matter on Thursday. To another counsel who sought adjournment as the court is on “vacation”, the CJI pointed out that five benches of the court were working on Wednesday. “There are no vacations. Who said vacation?…Nine other judges are working with me,” the CJI said.