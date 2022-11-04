Delhi Confidential: Clean Campaign

The government is planning to showcase the achievements of the special cleanliness campaign carried out between October 2 and the end of the month. On Friday, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will present a comprehensive report highlighting interesting tidbits on the drive. Several key ministries will showcase their achievements. The Road Transport and Highways Ministry, under Nitin Gadkari, appears to have carried out the drive in not just its offices but also in toll plazas across the country. It has earned a little over Rs 7 lakh from selling scrap and has freed up space equivalent to around 2,000 sq ft by disposing of waste and unwanted material accumulated over time.

On Green Track

The government has been trying to go paperless for a while now and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed suitable web platforms for this. But most bureaucrats, as a matter of habit, create physical files along with digital ones, thereby defeating the purpose. In Railways, it has now been decided that physical files will be discontinued by default, except in a few cases such as Parliament matters, disciplinary matters, etc. All correspondence will take place digitally. To ensure this is followed, it has been decided that typical “green sheets” that make government files for notings will be issued only in limited numbers — and that, too, after proper approval from senior officers.

River Katha

The National Mission for Clean Ganga, which implements the government’s ambitious Namami Gange programme, will hold a one-day Ganga Utsav on Friday. Among activities planned is a mini-food festival, involving local dishes from Ganga riparian states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. Aside from that, film screening and a storytelling session will also be organised. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will be chief guest at the event, to be held at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.