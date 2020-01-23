Delhi Confidential: No Distribution

Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren

It is going to be a month since Hemant Soren has taken over as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, but he is yet to allocate portfolios to the three ministers who had taken oath with him. There is no word on Cabinet expansion either, and the uncertainty has started worrying the Congress leadership. The JMM and the Congress are also yet to begin the process of drawing up a common minimum programme (CMP). This is in stark contrast to Maharashtra, where a CMP was ready even before Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government. While the two Congress leaders — Alamgir Alam and Rameshwar Oraon — who had taken oath as ministers are still without portfolios, other ministerial hopefuls are getting impatient.

Old Habits Die Hard

Election of new party president in BJP usually comes with a change in protocol within the party organisation. But it appears old habits are still persisting within the party. This was reflected in the list of star campaigners for Delhi elections sent to the Election Commission. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on top of the list, the order was not as per party protocol in the next entry. New BJP president J P Nadda was at the third spot, and Home Minister Amit Shah was second in the list – like elections in the last five years, when Shah as the party president was named right after the Prime Minister.

Friendly Visit

In what appears to be a gesture of friendship, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat paid a visit to senior Supreme Court advocate and former Attorney General K Parasaran at his home in Chennai on Wednesday. Earlier, after the Ayodhya verdict, Bhagwat had made it a point to personally thank the lawyers who had argued in court for the deity, Ramlalla Virajman. Bhagwat had then met Parasaran at his Delhi residence.

