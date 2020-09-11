Delhi Confidential: Figures To The Test

Education Minister Ramesh Pohkriyal

The controversy over the JEE (Main) refuses to die. This week, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy criticised the Education Ministry over poor attendance for the test. He claimed on Twitter that only 8 lakh out of 18 lakh registered candidates appeared for the exam. Education Minister Ramesh Pohkriyal, in an unusual move, corrected him on the social media platform, saying 6.35 lakh candidates out of 8.58 lakh took the test. Swamy, however, again took to Twitter Wednesday to question Pokhriyal’s data. He pointed to a press release from National Testing Agency last month to dispute the figures. It turns out, the NTA release carried the total number of candidates registered for B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Planning under JEE( Main), which includes duplicate entries for the same candidate sitting for more than one paper. Pokhriyal corrected him publicly, again.

Prepared For All

Elaborate arrangements have been made to accommodate all MPs during the monsoon session — with both Houses meeting in shifts, MPs of each House will be seated in the chambers and galleries of both Houses. However, officials are uncertain about how many MPs will come to the national capital to attend the 18-day session. Already, a number of members have written to their presiding officers expressing inability to attend the session amid the pandemic. Many of them aged over 65 do not want to take a risk despite the meticulous arrangements. More than a dozen members have already been infected by Covid-19, and many of them have been cured. The arrangements are such that every MP can attend the session if they want.

Presenting Credentials

Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong Wie Kuen is the latest foreign envoy to present his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday. He was earlier Singapore’s envoy to Vietnam, and has served in China and South Korea. India has always valued Singapore ties, and it has been a close economic and strategic partner.

