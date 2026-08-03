Delhi Confidential: Debut Dance

Several MPs from across party lines turned up to watch the debut solo Kuchipudi performance of Rashtriya Lok Dal leader and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary’s younger daughter Ilesha Singh on Saturday evening. Among the attendees were Anurag Thakur, Surendra Singh Nagar, Kartikeya Sharma, R P N Singh, Rajiv Shukla, Rajeev Rai, Mahima Kumari Mewar, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, and Rajeev Rai. Chaudhary’s ministerial colleague Anupriya Patel was also seated in the front row. MPs who otherwise leave for their respective constituencies on weekends stayed back to mark their presence. Ilesha’s guru Raja Reddy had special words of praise for Chaudhary and his wife Charu for introducing both their daughters to the traditional dance form.

Humid, Humane Former South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri cut short his speech at a “Gen Z sammelan” due to inclement weather conditions on Sunday. Among the party’s first offline events of its kind aimed at reaching out to the youth in the wake of violent clashes between protesters and security personnel in Delhi last month, Bidhuri cut short his address after observing that the young attendees were visibly uncomfortable due to high humidity, leaving the stage open to Delhi Minister Ashish Sood.