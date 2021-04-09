Delhi Confidential: Visit Buzz

JAPAN PRIME Minister Yoshihide Suga might be on his way to India later this month, as he is planning to travel to the US and Philippines as well. New Delhi and Tokyo have been talking about scheduling his visit, after former Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s visit was cancelled in December 2019. Suga and Modi were face-to-face last month at the virtual Quad leaders’ summit, but an in-person visit will be a different experience. A final call is expected in the next few days.

Piece Of History

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will release a book – Odisha Itihaas – on Friday. The book is the Hindi translation of History of Odisha, which was written by Harekrushna Mahatab, Odisha’s first chief minister. Mahatab wrote the book in Ahmednagar Fort Jail, where he was imprisoned for more than two years during the freedom struggle. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior BJD leader and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab – son of Harekrushna Mahatab – will also be present on the occasion.