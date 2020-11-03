Delhi Confidential: Celebrating A River

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The Jal Shakti Ministry under Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday launched a three-day ‘Ganga Utsav’ to celebrate the “glory of the holy Ganga”. As a part of the event, actor Rajeev Khandelwal will launch the second season of ‘Rag Rag mein Ganga’, a show that traces various stories related to the river. The first season of the show was aired last year. The event will feature a host of programmes, including debates and dialogues, story-telling sessions, and performances by the likes of Kailash Kher, classical singer Revati Sakalkar, Kathak dancer Vaswati Mishra, and Kabir cafe, apart from release of 13 short films related to the Ganga — all to be done virtually.

Going Global

Taking a step towards enhancing its focus on international news, Doordarshan India has planned dedicated programming of 14 hours in the run-up to the US Presidential elections. Doordarshan has roped in 24 experts, including former Indian ambassadors to the US, domain experts and members of think-tanks to discuss various aspects of the American elections and the impact of the outcome on India’s relations with the US, also also what it will mean globally. The programmes will start from 6 pm India time on Tuesday, the day America votes.

Good Going

The efficiency of the eight Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committees of Rajya Sabha has been increasing. According to an analysis by the RS Secretariat, each meeting of the eight committees lasted 2 hours 10 minutes on average in 2019- 20. This is the first time that the average time of these meetings has crossed the 2-hour mark. As per the analysis, it is an improvement of 55 per cent over 2018-19, and an increase of 25 per cent compared to the average of two previous years. In 2017- 18, the average time for each meeting was 1 hour 51 minutes, and for 2018-19, it had dropped to 1 hour 25 minutes.

