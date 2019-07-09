Delhi Confidential: mThanks To Teacher

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat credits his school teacher for his handwriting. Until Class V, Shekhawat says, he had an untidy scrawl, like most students his age, but this teacher taught him to perfect both his pronunciation and writing. The teacher was so much of a stickler for perfection in her students that years later, when Shekhawat sent her a postcard with a written note, she was quick to point out a spelling error in it. The minister recalls how she wrote to him, asking him to write the note all over again without any mistake — not once but 10 times — and then send it to her.

The first hour in Rajya Sabha on Monday was marked by the flavour of diversity of Indian languages, with members seeking to speak in Bagheli, Sanskrit and Konkani. While responding to a Zero Hour notice raised by BJP’s G V L Narasimha Rao on making translations of Parliament proceedings available in regional languages, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that it is appropriate to replace the use of ‘regional languages’ by ‘Indian languages’. He himself used the word mother tongue in his statement.

Speaking on the Budget in Lok Sabha, Punjab MP Sukhbir Singh Badal started off praising the Narendra Modi government and emphasised that the government has done great work in the field of food processing industries. The hint was not lost on anyone, as the House broke into a laughter. His wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Minister of Food Processing Industries, was sitting right next to Sukhbir. NCP MP Supriya Sule was heard urging him to name the minister and give her credit.