Delhi Confidential: Condolence Notes

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

As External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday informed that his mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam had passed away, condolence messages poured in from all over the world. Prominent among them were from Iranian Foreign minister Javad Zarif, Afghanistan leader Abdullah Abdullah and Sri Lankan Sports and Youth Affairs minister Namal Rajapaksa among others.

Caught Unawares

Amid the unruly scenes in Rajya Sabha, the audio feed on the live telecast snapped. While the video feed was on, the cameras were showing only Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Some of the MPs – at least two from the TMC—realised that and did the unthinkable. They took out their phones and started video recording. So by the end of the day, there were many video clips of what transpired. One showed marshals lifting AAP’s Sanjay Singh, presumably after he climbed on the Secretary General’s Table. One clip showed an MP pushing a parliamentary security staff and TMC’s Derek O’Brien stopping him and one showed how the security staff created a human wall between the opposition and the Chairman’s podium.

Visa Denied

Pakistan has denied visa to Indian diplomat Jayant Khobragade, who was proposed as the next acting head of the Indian mission in Islamabad, on the ground that he is too senior for the post. Khobragade has earlier served in Islamabad as a political counsellor. This refusal is seen as a new flashpoint between the two countries.

